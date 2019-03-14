Greek Sympossio Returns to Cooks Academy in Dublin

Two outstanding Head Chefs, Ioannis Rodokanakis and George Chatzopoulos from Aldemar Resorts in Greece brought their great skills to Dublin for the fourth time to introduce Greek cuisine to Irish travel agents. Both have travelled worldwide bringing Greek food to many countries and sometimes primitive kitchens but always creating magnificent food.

Aldemar Resorts, Aegean Airlines, Classic Collection and Dublin Airport welcomed the travel trade to Cooks Academy in South William Street, Dublin for a Greek cook in.

Marlen Taffarello Godwin, Aldemar Resorts, Lynda Betsch, Aegean Airlines, Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection, Edel Redmond and Michelle Reilly Dublin Airport were on hand to assist the Chefs with their presentations of excellent Greek cuisine.

Agents enjoyed the experience of cooking with great chefs who made sure all amateur cooks got the best from the ingredients, some like Olive Oil and Feta cheese brought in by the chefs and topped up by local ingredients.

A wonderful tasty meal and a great experience enjoyed by all.