Greek Sympossio Returns to Cooks Academy in Dublin

Greek Sympossio Returns to Cooks Academy in Dublin

 

Two outstanding Head Chefs, Ioannis Rodokanakis and George Chatzopoulos from Aldemar Resorts in Greece brought their great skills to Dublin for the fourth time to introduce Greek cuisine to Irish travel agents. Both have travelled worldwide bringing Greek food to many countries and sometimes primitive kitchens but always creating magnificent food.

Aldemar Resorts, Aegean Airlines, Classic Collection and Dublin Airport welcomed the travel trade to Cooks Academy in South William Street, Dublin for a Greek cook in.

Fionnuala Connolly, Federica Di Pilato and Shiane Liepa all Fcm Travel.

Marlen Taffarello Godwin, Aldemar Resorts, Lynda Betsch, Aegean Airlines, Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection, Edel Redmond and Michelle Reilly  Dublin Airport were on hand to assist the Chefs with their presentations of excellent Greek cuisine.

Here we go !

Agents enjoyed the experience of cooking with great chefs who made sure all amateur cooks got the best from the ingredients, some like Olive Oil and Feta cheese brought in by the chefs and topped up by local ingredients.

Deepak Jadoun, Click&Go; Simone Lima, Club Travel and Wesley Kelly, Click&Go.

A wonderful tasty meal and a great experience enjoyed by all.

Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection; Lorraine Kenny, askSusan and Jim Vaughn, Just Split.

Discovering Greek Cuisine.

Lorraine Kenny, askSusan and Olwen McKinney, Amadeus enjoying the dips.

Charley Griffin and Sarah Jane Jones both Cassidy Travel.

