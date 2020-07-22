Green List is Published, Travel Confusion Continues

The Irish Government has, finally, published its list of ‘Green’ countries that are deemed as safe for travel with “normal precautions”. They are: Malta, Finland, Hungary, Norway, Estonia, Gibraltar, Monaco, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Italy, and San Marino. These 15 countries have rates of coronavirus cases that are similar or lower than that currently in Ireland – with the exception of San Marino which has 8.71 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days, compared with Ireland’s 4.79.

San Marino is not a member of the EU, whereas the other 14 countries are member states – which is presumably why non-member states Guernsey, the Holy See, Isle of Man, and Georgia have not been included, all of which have significantly lower cases per 100,000 than Ireland. Greenland, which has had no deaths from Covid-19 and only 13 cases, all now recovered, is part of the EU, but Denmark, which has 6.61 cases per 100,000, has not been included on the list.

Passengers entering Ireland from these 15 countries will not be required to spend 14 days in ‘quarantine’ or self-isolation. The Department of Foreign Affairs continues to advise against ‘non-essential’ travel overseas, including all travel by cruise ship and to Britain, but this advice does not apply to Northern Ireland. However, the security status for countries on the Green List (which will be reviewed every two weeks) has been changed to ‘Normal precautions’. Travel insurance companies are currently trying to get clarity from the Government as to what that means as regards cover.

Neither Gibraltar, Monaco nor Greenland are accessible directly from Ireland and must be reached via a country not on the Green List, but the Government says that it is not concerned about airport transits in such countries. However, no countries outside of the EU that could be reached via transit hubs in Green List countries and that have lower cases per 100,000 than Ireland have been included.

If they are not concerned about travel insurance, Irish residents can, of course, travel to a Green List country within the Schengen area, visit Schengen countries not on the Green List, return to Ireland from the Green List country, and Irish authorities need be none the wiser. Ten of the 15 are Schengen countries: Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, and Slovakia.

Or they can travel to a lot more European countries from Belfast and have no form filling or self-isolation on their return.

Meanwhile, Irish travel agents and tour operators (and travel insurance companies) are scratching their heads in disbelief and waiting for the July package to be announced and reveal how much or little the Irish Government is concerned about their survival.