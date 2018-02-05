Growth and Change: The Shifting Luxury Travel Market – ITB Berlin

According to the ITB World Travel Trends Report 2017/2018, high-end travel accounts for 7% of the market and annual growth is in double-digit figures.

Luxury travel is booming, while general attitudes towards this market are changing. Affluence is no longer defined by glitter and exhibiting wealth. Non-material forms of luxury are replacing status, and values such as self-discovery, personal experiences, authenticity and time are becoming more important. These challenges, as well as the opportunities, concern the industry and from 7 to 11 March 2018 will be key topics at ITB Berlin.

Hall 9 will be the place to head and a must for all interested visitors. With the new Loop Lounge@ITB ( www.virtualmarket.itb-berlin.de/en/loop-luxury-fair-by-Lobster-Experience,c473016 ) organised in collaboration with Loop, the trade show for luxury products, ITB Berlin has created a new platform for networking in an exclusive atmosphere with a select group of exhibitors.

On the Thursday of the show, the first ITB Luxury Late Night will provide an opportunity to cultivate the contacts made. At this new networking event at Orania, Berlin, a new boutique hotel, exhibitors will be able to meet leading buyers from the global luxury travel market. The event will be opened by Dietmar Müller-Elmau, Managing Director, Schloss Elmau. Participation is by special invitation only.