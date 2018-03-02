Group Travel International (GTI) is looking to appoint a Group Sales Executive for its north Dublin office and who is available for an immediate start. Applicants should email their current CV to jobs@gti-ireland.com.
JOB DESCRIPTION
This is an opportunity to join one of Ireland’s most successful group travel companies. The Group Sales Executives work with clients to find what they want, create solutions and ensure a smooth sales process.
GTI is looking for a person with strong sales and administrative skills who will work well within a team environment. Training will be provided to ensure compliance with specific service levels.
The role involves:
- Sales and administration of Group Tours and Escorted Tours
- Locating and converting Group Sales with the aim of increasing client base
- Requesting and confirming travel services such as flights, hotels, coaching, etc
- Negotiating rates and contracts with supplier where necessary
- Using, maintaining and updating CRM and back office system
- Updating and monitoring sales and client reports on a weekly basis
- General administration duties as required, ensuring attention to detail
- Working effectively to deadlines in a busy environment
- Attending team meetings and sharing best practice with colleagues
CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS
Candidates should be well organised, have excellent communication skills and an ability to multi-task. The successful candidate should be computer literate with a thorough knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, along with a good understanding of database systems. Previous experience in the travel industry would be an advantage but is not necessary.
Ideal requirements:
- At least three years’ experience in a busy sales role
- Customer driven, highly motivated and a professional attitude towards work
- Strong administrative and organisational skills
- A positive, confident and determined approach
- Effective time management skills with an ability to prioritise work schedules
- Initiative to work effectively in a team environment
- Attention to detail with a high level of accuracy
- Be able to travel to view destinations
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Fluent English – spoken and written
PACKAGE
Hours are 09.00 – 17.30 Monday to Thursday, 09.00 – 17.00 on Fridays. However, flexibility may be required during busy periods.
A competitive salary will be offered dependent on the experience of the person. Applicants must be available immediately for interview and employment. Email your current CV to jobs@gti-ireland.com.
