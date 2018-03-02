GTI Seeks to Appoint Group Sales Executive

Group Travel International (GTI) is looking to appoint a Group Sales Executive for its north Dublin office and who is available for an immediate start. Applicants should email their current CV to jobs@gti-ireland.com.

JOB DESCRIPTION

This is an opportunity to join one of Ireland’s most successful group travel companies. The Group Sales Executives work with clients to find what they want, create solutions and ensure a smooth sales process.

GTI is looking for a person with strong sales and administrative skills who will work well within a team environment. Training will be provided to ensure compliance with specific service levels.

The role involves:

Sales and administration of Group Tours and Escorted Tours

Locating and converting Group Sales with the aim of increasing client base

Requesting and confirming travel services such as flights, hotels, coaching, etc

Negotiating rates and contracts with supplier where necessary

Using, maintaining and updating CRM and back office system

Updating and monitoring sales and client reports on a weekly basis

General administration duties as required, ensuring attention to detail

Working effectively to deadlines in a busy environment

Attending team meetings and sharing best practice with colleagues

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS

Candidates should be well organised, have excellent communication skills and an ability to multi-task. The successful candidate should be computer literate with a thorough knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, along with a good understanding of database systems. Previous experience in the travel industry would be an advantage but is not necessary.

Ideal requirements:

At least three years’ experience in a busy sales role

Customer driven, highly motivated and a professional attitude towards work

Strong administrative and organisational skills

A positive, confident and determined approach

Effective time management skills with an ability to prioritise work schedules

Initiative to work effectively in a team environment

Attention to detail with a high level of accuracy

Be able to travel to view destinations

Ability to work well under pressure

Fluent English – spoken and written

PACKAGE

Hours are 09.00 – 17.30 Monday to Thursday, 09.00 – 17.00 on Fridays. However, flexibility may be required during busy periods.

A competitive salary will be offered dependent on the experience of the person. Applicants must be available immediately for interview and employment. Email your current CV to jobs@gti-ireland.com.