GTI Travel acquires MAP Travel

GTI Travel has acquired the MAP Travel brand. MAP Travel was established in 1997 by Marian Benton and Patricia Kenny and specialises in group and escorted tours and pilgrimages.

Derek Keogh, Managing Director of GTI Travel, said “I am delighted to have successfully acquired MAP Travel which is a profitable company and a great brand and I look forward to growing the business further in the future”.

Patricia Kenny of MAP Travel said ‘we are pleased to have our business placed in the safe hands of Derek and his team whose sound business model and ethos is compatible with ours’.

GTI Travel is Ireland’s leading specialist in tailor-made tours for groups and also offers a good selection of high-quality escorted tours to the public. Find out more about GTI Travel at www.gtitravel.ie