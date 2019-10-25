News

GTI Travel acquires MAP Travel

GTI Travel acquires MAP Travel

GTI Travel has acquired the MAP Travel brand.   MAP Travel was established in 1997 by Marian Benton and Patricia Kenny and specialises in group and escorted tours and pilgrimages.

Derek Keogh, Managing Director of GTI Travel, said “I am delighted to have successfully acquired MAP Travel which is a profitable company and a great brand and I look forward to growing the business further in the future”.

Patricia Kenny of MAP Travel said ‘we are pleased to have our business placed in the safe hands of Derek and his team whose sound business model and ethos is compatible with ours’.

GTI Travel is Ireland’s leading specialist in tailor-made tours for groups and also offers a good selection of high-quality escorted tours to the public.    Find out more about GTI Travel at www.gtitravel.ie

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Santa Prepares to fly over the West Coast skies with Children from across the Country

Michael FloodOctober 25, 2019
Read More

Best Western Hotels are now the BWH Hotel Group

Michael FloodOctober 25, 2019
Read More

The Marker Hotels rebrands as the Anantara Hotel and Spa

Michael FloodOctober 25, 2019
Read More

WTM London Partners with Sherbet London for Airport Transfers and Taxi Rides

Neil SteedmanOctober 25, 2019
Read More

Consumers Advised to Watch Out for Copycat Visa Application Sites

Michael FloodOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Sixteen Travel Agencies Shortlisted for 2019 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards

Neil SteedmanOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Four New Categories for 2019 ITTN Awards Include Best Premium Economy Airline

Neil SteedmanOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Emirates – One of Four Headline Sponsors for 2019 ITTN Awards

Neil SteedmanOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Hertz – Here to Get You There

Neil SteedmanOctober 24, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland