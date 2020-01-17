GTI Travel Has a Vacancy for a Tour Operator

GTI Travel, the group travel specialists, has a vacancy for a tour operator based in its Dublin North office.

Job Description

This is an opportunity to join one of Ireland’s most successful group travel companies. Its tour operators work with clients to ensure that they have a structured, tailor-made itinerary.

The company is looking for a person with strong organisational and administrative skills who will work well within a team environment. Training will be provided on the company’s operating system and procedures.

The role involves:

Issuing an introduction letter to clients on receipt of handover from the Sales Department

Co-ordinating with the Sales and Finance Departments

Liaising with clients to ensure that all their requirements are met (where possible)

Confirming group bookings and requesting excursions and visits

Sending rooming lists to the hotel by specific dates

Generating travel, hotel and transport vouchers

Supplying tailor-made itineraries to clients

Requirements

Candidates should be well organised, have excellent communication skills and an ability to multi-task. Previous experience in the travel industry would be an advantage but not necessary; a foreign language would be a bonus but not vital.

Here are the ideal requirements:

At least three years’ experience in a busy administrative role

Customer driven, highly motivated and a professional attitude towards work

Strong administrative and organisational skills

Effective time management skills with an ability to prioritise work schedules

Initiative to work effectively in a team environment

Able to operate at a high level of accuracy with great attention to detail

Ability to work well under pressure

Fluent English – spoken and written

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, along with general database experience

Package

The hours are 09:00 – 17:30 Monday to Thursday, 09:00 – 17:00 on Fridays. However, flexibility may be required during busy periods.

A competitive salary will be offered dependent on the experience of the person. Applicants must be available immediately for interview and employment. To apply, email your current CV to: jobs@gti-ireland.com.