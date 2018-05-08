GTM – Germany Travel Mart 2018 Opens in Dresden

The
44th German Travel Mart has opened in Dresden in Saxony. This year’s event will be attended by travel industry representatives from 51 countries. Petra Herdofer, Chief Executive, German Tourist Board, said: “Inbound travel to Germany has had the eighth record result in a row with 56.2 million trips in 2017, surpassed only by Spain which had 67 million trips for the same year.”
Ireland has also performed well with an increase in overnight stays for January-February 2018 of 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Beatrix Haun, Director UK and Ireland, German Tourist Board, said: “Ireland is a very important market for Germany, figures for overnight stays are consistently positive and we think will continue to rise in the future.”
By 2030 Germany’s inbound tourism industry could potentially reach 121.5 million overnight stays.
At 4.43 million overnight stays, Dresden continues to rank seventh among the top city travel destinations in Germany. “Major investments in cultural provision, for example in the refurbished Kulturpalast and the new arts and creative complex of Kraftwerk Mitte Dresden, together with an application to be European Capital of Culture in 2025, help us to increase our attractiveness as travel destination,” said Dirk Hilbert, Mayor of the State capital Dresden. “The 44th Germany Travel Mart (GTM) 2018 is an excellent opportunity to make Dresden even better known internationally and to show the city in the best possible light.”
Also located in Dresden is the Military History Museum of the German Federal Armed Forces, where inside you will find 800 years of German military history showcased in a different way, as a museum for and about mankind. Following a design by the renowned architect Daniel Libskind, the historical armoury was extended in the shape of a transparent arrowhead.
Booking agent channels for trips made by Europeans to Germany in 2017 showed that only 17% were made through a travel agency.
In 2019 the GTM event will be held in Wiesbaden.
