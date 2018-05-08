GTM – Germany Travel Mart 2018 Opens in Dresden

The

44th German Travel Mart has opened in Dresden in Saxony. This year’s event will be attended by travel industry representatives from 51 countries. Petra Herdofer, Chief Executive, German Tourist Board, said: “Inbound travel to Germany has had the eighth record result in a row with 56.2 million trips in 2017, surpassed only by Spain which had 67 million trips for the same year.”

Ireland has also performed well with an increase in overnight stays for January-February 2018 of 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Beatrix Haun, Director UK and Ireland, German Tourist Board, said: “Ireland is a very important market for Germany, figures for overnight stays are consistently positive and we think will continue to rise in the future.”

By 2030 Germany’s inbound tourism industry could potentially reach 121.5 million overnight stays.