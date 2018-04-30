Guiness Storehouse Joins Tourism Ireland Sales Mission to China

Preparations are well under way for Tourism Ireland’s Chinese sales mission where the Guinness Storehouse will join 23 tourism companies from across Ireland on a week-long multi-city sales event from 7th – 11th May 2018. During this time, the Guinness Storehouse will meet travel agents and tour operators at a series of workshops, presentations and networking events in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong as part of a drive to further grow business from these cities.

The Guinness Storehouse is committed to growing business from this important developing market. In 2017, visitors from China and Hong Kong became the ninth ranking nationality to the Guinness Storehouse with growth of over 24%.

Paul Carty, Managing Director, Guinness Storehouse, said: “It is only several years ago that the Guinness Storehouse had no business from China. As a company, we decided to grow business from China and the sales mission platform provided by Tourism Ireland has been invaluable in helping us do so. From initial connections and awareness training with agent, we have set about building and extending connections and relationships. We look forward to this latest sales mission and are particularly excited about growth opportunities this year with two new direct Dublin routes opening up with Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong and Hainan Airways’ Beijing to Dublin flights commencing in June. Given the close correlation between direct air access to Dublin and inbound tourism this is good news for the whole tourism industry.”