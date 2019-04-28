News

Guinness Storehouse Celebrates 20 Millionth Visitor

 The Guinness Storehouse has just  celebrated a momentous milestone by welcoming its 20 millionth visitor, Maria Christian from New York who visited Ireland for her first time with Tipperary born fiancé Chris Coen.

A key player in Dublin’s tourism industry, the Guinness Storehouse promotes Dublin and Ireland as a world-class destination. Since opening its doors to the public in 2000, the Guinness Storehouse has continually re-invested in its visitor experience to meet and exceed visitors’ expectations.

