News

Gulliver’s Gate Models the World in Times Square

Gulliver’s Gate Models the World in Times Square

Gulliver’s Gate, which opened last April as the newest attraction in New York City’s Times Square, is a full city block wide and is a technologically advanced, interactive miniature exhibit of the entire world. The display, made by model-making artists from around the world, houses more than 1,000 miniature trains, 12,000 wagons, 10,000 cars and trucks, and over 100,000 people – all in miniature form, built on a 1:87 scale.

Gullier’s Gate 2

All visitors are given a key as they enter, and as they go through the attraction, the key can be used to turn on interactive aspects of Gulliver’s Gate. At the end of the tour, you can have a miniature 3D version of yourself printed out and placed in the displays, to live on as a ‘model citizen’ – and makes an ideal souvenir from a trip to the Big Apple.

Gulliver’s Gate 3

For opening hours and rates, see: https://gulliversgate.com/hours-rates/ – and you can save US$5.00 per person by booking online.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Turkish Airlines B777-300ER Business Class

Flight Check: Turkish Airlines Business Class

Neil SteedmanDecember 7, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 5

Finnair Adds a New Nordic Touch to its Cabins

Neil SteedmanDecember 7, 2017
Read More
Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Cruises Opens Bookings for Caribbean in 2019

Neil SteedmanDecember 7, 2017
Read More
Dhaka 1

Riding Rickshaws and Meeting Elephants in Dhaka

Neil SteedmanDecember 7, 2017
Read More
Mode Sathorn 1

Hotel Check: Mode Sathorn Hotel, Bangkok

Neil SteedmanDecember 7, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport American Airlines

American Airlines Shannon Airport Team Wins International Competition

Neil SteedmanDecember 7, 2017
Read More
Air France Taipei

Taipei to Be New Air France Destination from April

Neil SteedmanDecember 7, 2017
Read More
Things to do in London with children

Top Things to Do in London with Children

Sarah SlatteryDecember 7, 2017
Read More
John Devereux, Travelopia, and Lesley Rollo, Hayes & Jarvis

Hayes & Jarvis Arrives at Duke Street in Dublin

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland