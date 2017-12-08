Gulliver’s Gate Models the World in Times Square

Gulliver’s Gate, which opened last April as the newest attraction in New York City’s Times Square, is a full city block wide and is a technologically advanced, interactive miniature exhibit of the entire world. The display, made by model-making artists from around the world, houses more than 1,000 miniature trains, 12,000 wagons, 10,000 cars and trucks, and over 100,000 people – all in miniature form, built on a 1:87 scale.

All visitors are given a key as they enter, and as they go through the attraction, the key can be used to turn on interactive aspects of Gulliver’s Gate. At the end of the tour, you can have a miniature 3D version of yourself printed out and placed in the displays, to live on as a ‘model citizen’ – and makes an ideal souvenir from a trip to the Big Apple.

For opening hours and rates, see: https://gulliversgate.com/hours-rates/ – and you can save US$5.00 per person by booking online.