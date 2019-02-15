Hainan Airlines is Looking for an Account Manager

Hainan Airlines is looking to appoint a full-time Account Manager based in Dublin, with a closing date for applications of 1st March 2019. The airline operates flights from Dublin to Beijing and will commence a new service from Dublin to Shenzhen later this month.

Account management responsibilities include developing long-term relationships with your portfolio of assigned customers, connecting with key business executives and stake holders.

Meet and exceed revenue targets, while lowering cost of sale.

Develop and maintain profitable sales and market share for Hainan, with primary focus on corporate accounts.

Create B2B (corporate and travel agency) marketing and sales plans.

Develop and manage bricks and mortar stores and online travel agencies to promote sales of international air transportation via Hainan Airlines’ established gateways, both online and with interline partners.

Negotiate, implement and manage profitable contracts with corporate clients with the potential for travel to China.

Continuously monitor the competitive marketplace and prepare practical market strategies

Represent Hainan Airlines at functions or events as required to promote the brand.

Additional assignments may be given by the Director of Sales or General Manager of the Dublin Office.

This job description is not intended to be exhaustive of all tasks that need to be performed but to give the general objectives to be achieved and may be modified from time to time to reflect the ever changing business environment.

Experience

2-4 years corporate sales experience a plus.

At least 3 years’ experience in airlines sales or account management (airline or travel agency).

Skills

Ability to read, analyse, and interpret common industry-related reports, documents and government/regulations is required. Must have excellent English writing and oral skills to create reports and correspondence and speak effectively in front of groups of employees and/or clients.

Must be familiar with Microsoft Office, including PowerPoint.

Experience with Salesforce.com a plus.

Good knowledge of the local market.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with a passion for sales.

Language:

Good command of English, Chinese

Other Skills:

The ability to generate passenger airline sales, develop and execute action plans, negotiate contracts and deal with cultural challenges is essential.

Must be able to work and move about independently throughout territory, and be prepared for international travel, sometimes on short notice.

Ideal candidate will have an appreciation for international travel, world cultures and show creativity, enthusiasm and professionalism as a representative of a 5-star airline.

Willingness to go on shorter business trips on a regular basis.

Flexibility, adaptability, independency, reliability.

Job Type:

Full-time

Location:

Dublin, Ireland

Closing Date:

The closing date for applications is 1st March 2019. Apply by e-mail to:: zhang-yang8@hnair.com