Hainan Airlines Launches Non-Stop Dublin-Shenzhen Route

Hainan Airlines Launches Non-Stop Dublin-Shenzhen Route

Hainan Airlines is to launch a twice-weekly non-stop Dublin-Shenzhen service from 25th February 2019, on Mondays and Fridays, with return fares from €433.

The flights, which are already loaded in GDSs, will depart Dublin at 09.00 and arrive in Shenzhen (SZX) at 05.30 the following day. The incoming flight will depart SZX at 01.30 and arrive in Dublin at 07.00.

Shenzhen, which is on the UNESCO Creative Cities list, is situated in Guangdong Province and separated from Hong Kong by a narrow river. It is approximately 100km south of China’s third-largest city, Guangzhou.

Hainan Airlines launched its twice-weekly non-stop Dublin-Beijing service in June 2018.

