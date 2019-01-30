Hainan Airlines Offers Agents Dublin-Shenzhen €200 Return Fare

Hainan Airlines is promoting its new non-stop service from Dublin to Shenzhen from 25th February 2019 by offering “all our travel industry partners in Ireland” an opportunity to experience the airline’s 5-star service with a return fare of €200 (including all taxes) for the first month of the launch.

Shenzhen is only 26km from Hong Kong and it takes less than two hours to cross the border and get to the city centre of Hong Kong from Shenzhen Airport.

The DUB-SZX departure must be on 25th February and the SZX-DUB return can be on any available date within March 2019. Tickets will be issued by Hainan Airlines’ Dublin office, email: dublin@hnair.com, Tel: 01 566 5265. Hainan Airlines reserves the right of final interpretation of this promotion.