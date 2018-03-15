Hainan Airways to fly Dublin-Beijing

Hainan Airlines will begin the first direct flights between Beijing and Dublin from next June. The direct route was announced by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who is in Beijing on a St Patrick’s Day visit to China.

Responding to today’s announcement the Tánaiste Simon Coveney said:

“I am delighted that as of 12 June 2018, Hainan Airlines will commence operating nonstop services between the Chinese capital Beijing and our capital city Dublin. This first ever direct route to mainland China and the first Irish destination in Hainan Airlines’ network is a major achievement which will prove transformational to the bilateral relationship between China and Ireland. I welcome that the new route will also add increased connectivity between Dublin and Edinburgh.

“Efforts to bring about the direct flights have been ongoing for the past four years both in Dublin and in China through the work of the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing, Tourism Ireland and the other Irish state agencies.

“Dublin Airport has been in talks with Hainan representatives throughout the period ,and has worked as a close knit team with Tourism Ireland and our officials both here and in Dublin.

Hainan Airlines Chairman Bao Qifa said: “As a five-star airline and an outstanding representative of Chinese national enterprises, Hainan Airlines actively participates in the One Belt One Road Initiative, and is committed to becoming the forerunner and practitioner of achieving China’s civil aviation power. By continuously expanding and improving our international network, Hainan Airlines is dedicated to bringing more convenience to people’s life. This opening of the first nonstop service from Beijing to Dublin will provide new facilities to stimulate the development of Sino-Irish relations.”

The service will be two flights per week originating in Dublin, with two non-stop to Beijing and two via Edinburgh to pick up additional passengers, using an Airbus A-330 aircraft. Establishing a direct flight with China has been as a major objective of Tourism Ireland and will boost the numbers of Chinese visitors to Ireland. Hainan Airlines is owned by HNA, the aviation leasing company who took over Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon in 2016.Avolon currently has a fleet of 908 aircraft.

Hainan Airlines’ Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh Flight Schedule: