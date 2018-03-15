News

Hainan Airways to fly Dublin-Beijing

Hainan Airways to fly Dublin-Beijing

 Hainan Airlines will begin the first direct flights between Beijing and Dublin from  next June.

The direct route was announced by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who is in Beijing on a St Patrick’s Day visit to China.

Responding to today’s announcement the Tánaiste Simon Coveney said:

“I am delighted that as of 12 June 2018, Hainan Airlines will commence operating nonstop services between the Chinese capital Beijing and our capital city Dublin. This first ever direct route to mainland China and the first Irish destination in Hainan Airlines’ network is a major achievement which will prove transformational to the bilateral relationship between China and Ireland. I welcome that the new route will also add increased connectivity between Dublin and Edinburgh.

“Efforts to bring about the direct flights have been ongoing for the past four years both in Dublin and in China through the work of the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing, Tourism Ireland and the other Irish state agencies.

“Dublin Airport has been in talks with Hainan representatives throughout the period ,and has worked as a close knit team with Tourism Ireland and our officials both here and in Dublin.

Hainan Airlines Chairman Bao Qifa said: “As a five-star airline and an outstanding representative of Chinese national enterprises, Hainan Airlines actively participates in the One Belt One Road Initiative, and is committed to becoming the forerunner and practitioner of achieving China’s civil aviation power. By continuously expanding and improving our international network, Hainan Airlines is dedicated to bringing more convenience to people’s life. This opening of the first nonstop service from Beijing to Dublin will provide new facilities to stimulate the development of Sino-Irish relations.”

The service  will be two  flights per week originating in Dublin, with two non-stop to Beijing and two via  Edinburgh to pick up additional passengers, using an Airbus A-330 aircraft.

Establishing a direct flight with China has  been as a major objective of Tourism Ireland and will boost the numbers of Chinese visitors to Ireland.

Hainan Airlines is owned by HNA, the aviation leasing  company who took over  Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon in 2016.Avolon currently has a fleet of 908 aircraft.

Hainan Airlines’ Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh Flight Schedule:

Flight No.

Aircraft

Days

Departure City

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Arrival City

HU749

330

Tuesday/Saturday

Beijing

 1:30 am

6:00 am

Edinburgh

HU749

330

Tuesday/Saturday

Edinburgh

 8:00 am

9:10 am

Dublin

HU750

330

Tuesday/Saturday

Dublin

11:10 am

5:00 am +1

Beijing

HU751

330

Thursday/Sunday

Beijing

 1:30 am

6:00 am

Dublin

HU751

330

Thursday/Sunday

Dublin

 8:00 am

9:10 am

Edinburgh

HU752

330

Thursday/Sunday

Edinburgh

11:10 am

5:00 am +1

Beijing
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_4063

Aegean Airlines and Dublin Airport host the Trade in Cooks Academy

Michael FloodMarch 15, 2018
Read More
Happy St Patricks Day from ATTS

Happy St Patricks Day from ATTS

Michael FloodMarch 15, 2018
Read More
Emirates New B777-200LR Business Class

Emirates Unveils More Spacious Business Class Seats on B777 Aircraft

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

World Travel Centre Seeks Operations Manager

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
Eurowings Boomerang Club

Hertz Enters Global Partnership with Eurowings

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
WTM London 2017

WTM London Announces New  Exhibiting Area for Marketing and PR Professionals

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
WestJet eNews 3 Story 2 Featured Image

Ed Sims Takes Over at WestJet as Gregg Saretsky Takes Off

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
B737 Max 8

Air Canada Switches to Premium Economy on B737 MAX 8

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2018
Read More
NO REPRO FEE 14/03/2018 New Aer Lingus uniform. Internationally renowned Irish fashion designer Louise Kennedy was today announced as the designer of the new Aer Lingus uniform. Aer Lingus, Ireland’s only 4 Star airline, revealed its plans to redesign the airline’s famous teal uniform after 20 years. The new uniform design led by Louise Kennedy will launch in Spring 2019 and will be worn by all ground agents and cabin crew. Pictured at the announcement with archived Aer Lingus uniforms was fashion designer Louise Kennedy. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Aer Lingus to Redesign Uniforms with Louise Kennedy

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland