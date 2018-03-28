News

A Handful of Emotions Awaits You in Ferrari Land

A Handful of Emotions Awaits You in Ferrari Land

Do you fancy car oil’s odour? Are you passionate about red? Are you crazy about speed? Do you vibrate with the roaring clatter of an engine? If the answer to these questions is affirmative… Ferrari Land, the brand new theme park by PortAventura World, is your destination!

The very first theme park in Europe built after the famous Cavallino Rampante Scuderia is located in a 70,000 square metre area. Inside, you will find the best rides, restaurants and stores, all decorated to make it look and feel just like the most renowned symbols in Italy: St Mark’s Campanile in Venice, Enzo Ferrari’s house, La Scala theatre in Milan, and even the Coliseum of Rome!

For those looking for proper thrills, Ferrari Land offers two amazing rides that will certainly leave you breathless: Red Force, the highest (over 110 metres) and fastest (0 to 177kph in just five seconds) vertical rollercoaster in Europe; and two 55-metre free-fall and bounce-back towers. But there is still more to come! A 570-metre circuit will make you feel like true racing drivers and, right in the middle of the theme park, you will get to discover the Ferrari Experience, an incredible 4,000 square metre building that will take you through a truly amazing technological experience. Are you really going to miss it?

If you would like to feel like a proper F1 driver, you had better try the Trattoria, the Italian restaurant real racing drivers eat in at the legendary Maranello factory.

The race is about to start then! In 3, 2, 1… Poweeeeerrr!

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

KVI_Hotel_deluxe_307_01

First Hotel in Europe,Controlled by Guests Smart Phone

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2018
Read More
IMG_4075-001

Sunway Promotes the Experience of Menorca

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Emirates is serving Easter-themed desserts including a Milk Chocolate Mousse Topped with Oreo Crumbs and White Chocolate Eggs in Economy Class

Emirates Treats Customers to Special Food Offering to Celebrate Easter

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 1

Salou, for Beach Lovers

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 2

Come Play Golf in Salou!

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 4

Live a Great Experience with Salou’s Renovated Tourist Train

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 5

Enjoy a Bird’s-Eye View of Salou

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 6

Salou’s Coastal Path: a True Jewel by the Sea

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Cork Airport Summer Schedule 2018

Cork Airport Launches Sizzling 2018 Summer Schedule

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland