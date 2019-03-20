Hannon Travel Expands into UK with New Belfast Office

Hannon Travel, a leading corporate travel management company, is now expanding into the Northern Ireland and British markets with new offices in Belfast.

Led by Eimer Hannon with a team of 25 highly experienced travel professionals, Hannon Travel has been providing high quality business services from its base in Navan, Co Meath, to global organisations in sectors from aircraft leasing, pharmaceuticals and finance to equestrian, engineering and mining for the past 20 years.

Eimer Hannon, Founder and Managing Director, Hannon Travel, said: “We’ve built up a very strong business over the past 20 years by providing our clients with the highest levels of personal service and I am proud to say that we stand out in the industry because of this dedication to looking after our clients and being on hand 24 hours a day throughout their journey until they are safely home. Our focus in Ireland is to continue to grow market share by leading the way in the corporate travel market, but I believe the time is now right to expand our business into new markets.

“While many companies are exercising caution with Brexit looming, our feeling is to prepare now for the opportunities that may arise as we continue to build on our existing strong UK client portfolio. I am delighted that Mukesh Sharma, who is renowned within the travel industry for his travel experience and business expertise, will be joining us to support our continued growth in Ireland and expansion into Northern Ireland and Britain.”

Mukesh Sharma MBE, Director, Hannon Travel, said: “Hannon Travel’s reputation is second to none within the Irish corporate market and I am looking forward to introducing our unique and bespoke travel solutions to corporate travellers in Northern Ireland and Britain. Business people now more than ever are under huge pressure to perform and deliver and their travel arrangements should not add unnecessary tension to their job. We pre-empt, react and provide real solutions 24/7, whether you wish to make a last-minute change or are forced to do so due to weather, strikes, technical issues, etc. Providing real duty of care, saving time and ensuring safe, comfortable and efficient travel solutions is what we do.”

Regina Gregan, who has recently joined Hannon Travel as Head of Sales and has a wealth of experience in the Irish travel sector, said: “I look forward to building upon Hannon Travel’s tremendous success in the corporate travel market and growing the business even further in Ireland with Eimer and Mukesh. It is an exciting and challenging time for business travellers, which makes Hannon Travel’s niche and tailored service to businesses covering all aspects of their travel including transfers, accommodation, account management and travel policies all the more important. Clients enjoy a partnership with Hannon Travel that is both confidential and personal.”