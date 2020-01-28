News

Hannon Travel signs up to GoCarbonNeutral.ie

Hannon Travel one of Ireland’s leading corporate travel management companies has signed up to the newly launched Go Carbon Neutral initiative, set up by social enterprise Forestry Partners, an ambitious campaign to position Irish business at the forefront of global climate change mitigation projects.

Eimer Hannon, Founder and MD of Hannon Travel said: “As a responsible travel management company we’ve been offering our clients carbon neutral flights for some time as well as advising them on ways to reduce their overall emissions. But I felt this wasn’t enough and more was needed to demonstrate what this could actually mean on the ground here in Ireland.

“I am delighted to announce our partnership with Forestry Partners’ fledgling Go Carbon Neutral campaign which aims to help at least 250 Irish companies offset their carbon emissions. John Beckett and his team have set ambitious targets for local businesses as it’s sad to say that Ireland is currently amongst the worst performers globally according to the Climate Change Performance Index.

“I want to make sure Hannon Travel plays its part by being at the forefront of global climate change mitigation projects. By taking part in this campaign, we are offering our clients a straightforward way to understand how they can offset those emissions by funding woodland creation which will be based here on the island of Ireland through Forestry Partners.

“It’s much more than simply fulfilling corporate social responsibility objectives. It’s about supporting tangible homegrown projects that clients and their staff can physically visit and have a positive quantifiable impact on environmental protection and biodiversity.  It’s time to get involved and make a difference.”

John Beckett, founder of Forestry Partners’ Go Carbon Neutral initiative says: “We are delighted to have Hannon Travel onboard as our first business in the travel sector leading the way in showing their clients how they can make a real difference at home by contributing to carbon neutral mitigation projects.  We will be working closely with local rural communities across the island to identify suitable sites and are aiming to become the largest private planter by the end of 2020.

“No business community has come together in this way anywhere in the world and we believe this campaign is the first step to transitioning Ireland to become a global leader in the fight against climate change, led by the private sector in an inclusive meaningful and enjoyable way while creating a lasting legacy of restored woodlands across the island of Ireland.”

 

