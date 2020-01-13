Hanoi Revealed as Cheapest City in Asia for Backpacking

Alpha Travel Insurance has revealed which cities in Asia are the most affordable for backpacking based on the cost, per day, of a hostel, transportation, meals, drinks and attractions.

Backpacking gives you the opportunity to visit a number of locations and experience a whole host of different cuisines, attractions and scenery in the space of a few weeks – but the cost of staying in different locations and hopping from one city to another can add up and if you’re on a budget, it’s important to know which cities to prioritise.

Hanoi, Vietnam, is Cheapest City in Asia

If budget is key, the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi is a must-visit location in Asia as it is the most affordable city overall, with a total daily spend of just £14.24 ($18.30) – that includes a full day’s food, drinks, attractions, transport as well as an overnight stay. Hanoi is famous for its rich historical heritage as well as its huge range of street food available to try and taste.

Cheapest Country to Travel in Asia is Vietnam

Three cities in Vietnam appear in the top five in the research, with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) and Hoi An coming in 1st, 3rd and 5th place. This makes Vietnam the cheapest country to travel around in Asia, with Ho Chi Minh City having a total daily spend of £15.16 ($19.48), and Hoi An £16.51 ($21.22).

Foodies’ Paradise

Bangkok, Thailand, is mid-table when it comes to overall affordability in the index, but for food, it’s number one. At just £4.63 ($5.95) for meals per day, Bangkok is the cheapest city to eat in Asia. If you’re looking for authentic street food, Old Town, also known as Banglamphu, is a treasure trove of old-style Thai street food that is hard to find anywhere else – and won’t break the bank.

Cost of Attractions

If you like to immerse yourself in activities when travelling, Jakarta, Indonesia could be the perfect city for you with a cost of just £0.55 ($0.71) a day on attractions. Whether it’s a museum to learn something new and take in the culture, a tour around the city to explore your surroundings, or something a little more out of the ordinary, Jakarta offers activities at a budget cost, meaning you’ll still have cash to spare.

Most Expensive City in Asia

Tokyo, Japan, is the most expensive city in Asia overall at £56.47 ($72.58) a day, as well as being the most expensive city for transport, meals and drinks. If you’re on a tight budget, you may need to plan your trip to Tokyo carefully, but don’t let that put you off a visit. Tokyo, although expensive, offers a huge number of attractions from Yayoi Kusama Museum to Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, and although it may be the most expensive, at £17.98 ($23.11) a day, the food in Tokyo is known to be some of the best in the world.

Where will your next backpacking adventure take you? Go to Alpha Travel Insurance to find out more.