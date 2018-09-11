Hapag Lloyd Europa 2 Visits Dublin Port

The bi-annual visit of the Hapag Lloyd Europa 2 cruise liner to Dublin took place this week. Michael Steffl, Team Leader, International Sales, and Aishling McLoughlin, Sales Representative, UK & Ireland, gave the trade and media impressive and informative presentations on the many attractions onboard, reports Ian Bloomfield.

The 5+-star luxury cruiser has a contemporary and casual style throughout and, with a maximum of 500 guests and almost the same number of crew, guests are well looked after on arrival and for the rest of their stay onboard.

Luxurious suites from 376 sq ft to over 1,200 sq ft, all with balconies, give travellers all the comforts that make Hapag Lloyd one of the leading cruise lines in the world.

Seven restaurants offer international cuisine from France, Italy and Asia, along with several bars available for relaxation.

There is also a spa and fitness centre offering a range of courses and treatments to help work off any excesses gained from over indulgence. Entertainment in the two-tier theatre is of international class.

Itineraries include Bali to Hong Kong, Singapore to Colombo, Colombo to Cyprus, Tenerife to Miami, and Miami to the Caribbean, giving clients a wide choice of cruises for 2019.