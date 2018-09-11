News

Hapag Lloyd Europa 2 Visits Dublin Port

Hapag Lloyd Europa 2 Visits Dublin Port

The bi-annual visit of the Hapag Lloyd Europa 2 cruise liner to Dublin took place this week. Michael Steffl, Team Leader, International Sales, and Aishling McLoughlin, Sales Representative, UK & Ireland, gave the trade and media impressive and informative presentations on the many attractions onboard, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Michael Steffl, Team Leader, International Sales, and Aishling McLoughlin, Sales Representative, UK & Ireland, Hapag Lloyd

The 5+-star luxury cruiser has a contemporary and casual style throughout and, with a maximum of 500 guests and almost the same number of crew, guests are well looked after on arrival and for the rest of their stay onboard.

Pooldeck

Luxurious suites from 376 sq ft to over 1,200 sq ft, all with balconies, give travellers all the comforts that make Hapag Lloyd one of the leading cruise lines in the world.

Anne O’Reilly and Kathryn Tunney, FM103, with Paula Cross, Platinum Travel

Seven restaurants offer international cuisine from France, Italy and Asia, along with several bars available for relaxation.

Weltmeere Restaurant

There is also a spa and fitness centre offering a range of courses and treatments to help work off any excesses gained from over indulgence. Entertainment in the two-tier theatre is of international class.

Mary Harney and Julie Hanna, Cassidy Travel

Itineraries include Bali to Hong Kong, Singapore to Colombo, Colombo to Cyprus, Tenerife to Miami, and Miami to the Caribbean, giving clients a wide choice of cruises for 2019.

Penthouse suite

Jennifer O’Brien and Lorraine Lawless, Travel Counsellors

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Great Value Travel Deals – 11th September 2018

Sarah SlatterySeptember 11, 2018
Read More

Irish Tourism Industry Awards 2019 Launched

Michael FloodSeptember 11, 2018
Read More

Three More Weeks to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year for September

Neil SteedmanSeptember 11, 2018
Read More

Irish Visitors to Germany Grow by 12.9%

Michael FloodSeptember 11, 2018
Read More

Florida Keys Tourism Rebounds After Hurricane Irma

Michael FloodSeptember 11, 2018
Read More

Tourism Ireland Leads Sales Mission to Australia and New Zeland

Michael FloodSeptember 11, 2018
Read More

Citywest Hotel ‘The Woodlock Brasserie’ Appoints Stephen McDonald Head Chef

Michael FloodSeptember 11, 2018
Read More

Marek is August Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Patricia Wins Turkish Airlines Fam Trip to South Africa

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland