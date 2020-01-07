Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Welcome back! Your ITTN team looks forward to working with you in 2020 with a new branding, ITTN: Ireland’s Travel Trade Network, and new monthly online Product eFeatures – in addition to our twice-weekly News eBulletins and our Client eNews.
Our new branding was launched at the recent ITTN Awards – to view the highlights of the event, click: here
The first Product eFeatures highlighted the plans for 2020 by eight of the ITTN Award winners, click: here
The following is our schedule for Product eFeatures in 2020 – to avail of these marketing opportunities, please contact: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie
and send your editorial information to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie
JANUARY: Summer Sun Holidays
FEBRUARY: Airlines to Europe
MARCH: Airlines to Worldwide
APRIL: River Cruising
MAY: Ocean Cruising
JUNE: Escorted Tours / Adventure Holidays
JULY: Winter Sun Holidays
AUGUST: City Breaks / Christmas Markets
SEPTEMBER: Ski Holidays
OCTOBER: Rail Journeys
NOVEMBER: Visitor Attractions
DECEMBER: 2020 ITTN Award Winners
