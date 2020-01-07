News

Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Welcome back! Your ITTN team looks forward to working with you in 2020 with a new branding, ITTN: Ireland’s Travel Trade Network, and new monthly online Product eFeatures – in addition to our twice-weekly News eBulletins and our Client eNews.

Our new branding was launched at the recent ITTN Awards – to view the highlights of the event, click: here

The first Product eFeatures highlighted the plans for 2020 by eight of the ITTN Award winners, click: here

The following is our schedule for Product eFeatures in 2020 – to avail of these marketing opportunities, please contact: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie

and send your editorial information to: neil.steedman@advantagegroup.ie

JANUARY:                Summer Sun Holidays

FEBRUARY:             Airlines to Europe

MARCH:                    Airlines to Worldwide

APRIL:                       River Cruising

MAY:                          Ocean Cruising

JUNE:                        Escorted Tours / Adventure Holidays

JULY:                         Winter Sun Holidays

AUGUST:                  City Breaks / Christmas Markets

SEPTEMBER:          Ski Holidays

OCTOBER:               Rail Journeys

NOVEMBER:            Visitor Attractions

DECEMBER:            2020 ITTN Award Winners

