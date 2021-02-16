Happy Pancake Tuesday from ITTN – Here’s A Tasty Pancake Recipe

We can’t go out for pancakes, but that’s no problem – this simple recipe works every time, and couldn’t be simpler. 10 minutes of prep, 20 minutes cooking time…you’ll be eating fluffy pancakes lathered in maple syrup in no time!

Ingredients (for 4 pancakes)

4 cups flour(500 g), sifted

4 tablespoons baking powder

4 cups milk(960 mL), warm to the touch

¾ cup butter(170 g), melted

3 egg yolks

4 egg whites

maple syrup, to serve

Preparation

Whisk together the flour and baking powder in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, add the butter, milk, and egg yolks, stirring to combine.

In a third bowl, use a hand mixer to beat the egg whites until soft peaks form.

Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and stir with rubber spatula until just combined. Add the beaten egg whites and gently fold to combine.

Heat an 8-inch (20cm) nonstick skillet over low heat. Pour 1 ½ cups of pancake batter into the skillet, smooth out the top, then cover with a lid. Cook until golden brown on the bottom and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Transfer the pancake to a plate and repeat, making 3 more pancakes with the remaining batter.

Serve with maple syrup.

Enjoy!

And, just to prove that we test our recipes before giving them out to the general public, ITTN’s very own taster, Ali Jordan, took the plunge. We think it was a successful one.