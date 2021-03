Happy St Patrick’s Day from ITTN!

A Happy St Patrick’s Day from all of us at ITTN to all of you in the travel trade!

It’s no doubt the strangest St Patrick’s Day we’ll ever have, but from Sharon, Fionn, Allie, Jack and the team we hope you still manage to find a way to celebrate in good cheer.

And in the meantime we’ll continue to bring you all of the latest travel news and stories from all of our friends in the trade.

So, once more with feeling: Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh!