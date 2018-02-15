Happy Valentine’s Day from Sunway

To thank agents for bearing with Sunway throughout the transition to its new online reservation system, Jeanette Taylor, Agency Sales Manager, is on the road this week delivering Valentine hampers to as many agents as possible. “Sunway is truly grateful for the constant support our friends in the travel trade have shown us,” she said.

Sunway’s 2018 summer programme is in full flight, with holidays to Menorca, Turkey, the Canary Islands, Italy and Portugal, Orlando, Club Med and Cruise in popular demand. Jeanette added: “Wishing all our valued agents a very successful 2018 selling season and we hope you enjoy some chocolates and bubbly on us!”