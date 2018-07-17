Hard Rock International to Open Hotel in Dublin

With a presence in more than 70 countries across the globe, Hard Rock International is expanding its hotel portfolio to Ireland, announcing plans to open Hard Rock Hotel Dublin in 2020. Working in collaboration with Tifco Ltd, one of Ireland’s largest hotel companies, the opening of Hard Rock’s first hotel in Ireland will shine a light on the musical vibrancy of the destination, past and present.

Located in Dublin’s city centre on Lord Edward Street, Hard Rock Hotel Dublin will comprise two structures: an existing listed property, built at the turn of the 20th century originally known as the Exchange Buildings and currently the site of the Parliament Hotel, and the adjacent Fashion House Building.

The Fashion House will be entirely rebuilt and transformed into the new hotel entrance and reception. Bringing a contemporary feel to the property, a new glass link bridge will connect guests to the refurbished Parliament Hotel building. While retaining and restoring the original red brick façade of 1912, the interiors of the Parliament building will be completely reimagined, creating a unique music-inspired city escape with priceless memorabilia adorning the interior of the property.

The hotel will feature 120 guest bedrooms and suites furnished to a high standard using warm fumed woods, fresh stone surfaces, bespoke Ulster carpets and sumptuous patterned and vibrant fabrics. Hard Rock Hotel Dublin will also have an all-day dining restaurant showcasing Irish ingredients. There will also be a casual bar serving food accompanied by cocktails and 24-hour in-room dining.

From the main reception and lobby, to the unique restaurant and bar space, Hard Rock Hotel Dublin will bring a polished, vivid and fresh, new design experience to Dublin city centre. Communal areas will feature booth seating and eclectic fittings and furnishings, while the variety of bedrooms will be furnished in visually appealing jewel tones and lush textures.

In true Hard Rock style, the hotel will entice guests with an array of signature brand offerings, including The Sound of Your Stay music programme, allowing guests to set the mood with complimentary vinyl players and records, or rock out on a Fender guitar during an in-room jam session, complete with an amp and head phones. The property will also be home to the newly launched wellness programme Rock Om, an in-room yoga experience providing a fresh take on a timeless tradition by fusing together the ancient serenity of yoga with the beat of music.

Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International, said: “Ireland has always been a place close to our hearts, and it only seems right to open a Hard Rock Hotel in Dublin, given the city’s musical roots. This is an exciting opportunity to extend our presence in Europe and elevate the one-of-a-kind offering at Hard Rock Hotels to the next level.”

Hard Rock Hotel Dublin will be positioned within the commercial centre of the city, close to Temple Bar. Recognised as a cultural hot spot, Temple Bar is a stone’s throw away from the city’s most visited landmarks and attractions such as Trinity College, Grafton Street, St Stephen’s Green, and the world-famous Guinness Storehouse. The area is also home to many excellent Irish cultural centres and institutions including the Gallery of Photography, the Olympia Theatre, the National Library Photographic Archive, Smock Alley Theatre, and the Irish Film Institute.

A city steeped in musical history that spans generations and styles, Dublin’s first Hard Rock Hotel will celebrate the pioneering artists of the past and present that have contributed to the city’s cultural vibrancy.

Enda O’Meara, Chief Executive, Tifco Ltd, said: “Dublin’s vibrant cultural scene makes it one of the hottest European cities to visit, attracting over 5.5 million overseas visitors annually. Hard Rock Hotel is an iconic, global brand that will be bringing something very different in its own distinctive style to this vibrant part of the capital city. The hotel’s custom design based around the existing handsome early 20th century building will be unique, modern and sophisticated, offering upscale 4-star luxury with a standalone food and beverage proposition that we plan to put on the map. Hard Rock Hotel Dublin will be the place to see and be seen with live music nightly, excellent food and cocktails, and authentic Irish service.”