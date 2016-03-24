News

Harmony of the Seas Beckons for Top Three Irish Harmony Queue Winners

Harmony of the Seas Beckons for Top Three Irish Harmony Queue Winners

Royal Caribbean International is celebrating a phenomenal response to its Club Royal ‘Harmony Queue’ initiative with over 3,230 agents from Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK participating in all.

There are three very excited Irish winners who will be experiencing the brand new Harmony of the Seas on her pre-inaugural journey from Southampton on 20th May. Alice Carrick from Tour America, Kelly O’Connor from Cassidy Travel, and Tracy McLoughlin from Tour America were the top three staff in Irish agencies in the Harmony Queue, and have earned their place onboard the largest cruise ship in the world.

Royal Caribbean currently has over 380 Club Royal members in Ireland and hopes to increase membership on its Ireland Roadshow next week when Ben Bouldin, Sales Director UK & Ireland, and his team will take to the road to meet agents all over the country.

Social media played a large part in the Harmony Queue initiative and #getmeonharmony was featured in over 77,799 Facebook posts,  988,201 Twitter posts, and a whopping 6,082,605 re-tweets!

Ben Bouldin, Director of Sales, UK & Ireland, Royal Caribbean International

Ben Bouldin, Director of Sales UK & Ireland, Royal Caribbean International

Ben Bouldin said: “We are delighted with the response from the trade in Ireland to the Harmony Queue. They really embraced it and the top agents will be rewarded with their place onboard Harmony of the Seas when we set sail in May from Southampton.”

Related Items
View Comments (1)

1 Comment

  1. Carmel Carrick

    March 24, 2016 at 9:14 am

    Congrats girls you deserve it xxx

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Global Sale, Brisbane

Emirates Launches Big New Year Global Sale

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
SuperBreak January 2017 Campaign

SuperBreak Launches Free Deals Campaign with Iceland Incentive

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
A330-200 Air Transat RR V06_NOUV_R1-1

Air Transat Seat Sale from Dublin to Canada

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
belinda-vazquez

Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Swiss Irish Business Association Home Page

Catherine Grennell-Whyte is Honoured by SIBA

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Appoints General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance, Ross Waters, Tour America

Ross is Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico December Winner

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
orrs-travel-1

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Arriving Passengers

Dublin Airport Sets New Record with 28m Passengers Last Year

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland