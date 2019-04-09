Harry is the New ‘Apprentice-Ship’ for Royal Carribbean

A professional rugby player and self-taught ‘Insta-traveller’ from Dublin has secured the world’s most coveted ‘Apprentice-ship’, after being selected from over 37,000 UK and Irish candidates to travel the world for three weeks this summer as Royal Caribbean International’s official Shore Explorer Apprentice.

In his new role, Harry McNulty, 26, who goes by the social handle @saltynuts_, will be tasked with seeking out new land-based experiences across the globe that will ultimately influence the brand’s shore excursion programme.

The trip will see Harry, who frequently travels the world playing for Ireland’s national rugby sevens team, exploring the likes of Japan, Alaska, Europe and the Middle East, as well as being one of the first to step foot on Royal Caribbean’s new and exclusive private island in the Caribbean, Perfect Day at CocoCay, opening next month.

In addition, the globetrotting sports star will receive €6,600 (£6,000) on completion of the trip.

Building on the success of its ‘Intern-ship’ programme two years ago, Harry will act as apprentice to Royal Caribbean’s Instagrammer-in-Chief, Russ Francis, who was appointed following his 2016 application. Harry’s job ‘induction’ will be a little more glamorous than most, seeing him embark on an adrenaline-fuelled journey onboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas when she returns to UK shores next month. While onboard, Harry will be tasked with trialling experiences ranging from the ship’s 40-foot-long surf simulator, FlowRider, to its bungee jump simulator, SkyPad.

Harry blew the judging panel away with his entry, going over and above the brief by creating a spectacular video montage of his travels.

Ben Bouldin, Royal Caribbean’s AVP and Managing Director, UK & Ireland, said: “We loved Harry’s entry, which was a unique piece of content featuring him capture various adventurous experiences around the world. This not only demonstrated his photography and storytelling skills, but also showed-off his dedication and passion for travel – two attributes that are integral to this role.

“We are confident that Harry will be able to seek out extraordinary new shore experiences to share with the world and inspire our shore excursion team to offer our guests even more incredible adventures at our destinations around the world.”

Harry McNulty said: “This has come as a bit of a shock, but an amazing one… even just to be included in the shortlist was a huge achievement, but to actually get the position out of 37,000 applicants is incredible. The chance to travel the world and inspire people by capturing content of extraordinary places – over half of which I have never been to – is the opportunity of a lifetime. I can’t wait for the adventure to get started and give it everything that I’ve got!”