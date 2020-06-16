News

Hasting Hotels to re-open on 3rd July

Following meetings between Stormount ministers a decision was made to bring forward the re-opening date for hotels, pubs, cafes and restaurants to July 3rd from July 20th.
Commenting on the news Howard Hastings, managing director of Hastings Hotels, a major hotel group in Northern Ireland said:

“We obviously welcome the news that the date for opening our hotels has been brought forward and are hopeful that, by then, there’ll be clear guidance from the Executive on the social distancing requirements.

“Bookings have been very strong to date and we expect this to ramp up in the coming days as people look to book some well-deserved breaks in Ireland from July onwards.

“Surveys suggest that a reported 2.5 million inhabitants of the Republic have never spent a night in Northern Ireland. We plan to take full advantage of this opportunity with preparations well underway to welcome staycationers from across the island of Ireland.

“We’ve been proactive in reviewing and reworking our operating procedures across all seven hotels to ensure our guests comfort and safety. The Hastings Peace of Mind policy is in place to provide guests with just that.”

To view the Hastings Peace of mind policy go to: https://www.hastingshotels.com/peaceofmind.html

