Hastings Hotels Announces Temporary Suspension of Services

Following the recent UK Government announcement regarding Covid-19, Hastings Hotels announced: “It is with regret that we must temporarily suspend our hotel services. This measure has been taken in the interest of both our staff and guest safety, which are of the utmost importance to us.

If you are due to visit us between now and the end of May 2020 your reservation will automatically be cancelled. If you have prepaid a deposit this will be held over for use on a later date.

As you will appreciate, our reservations teams are working tirelessly to process these changes as quickly as possible and in date order.

If you are a Key Worker requiring local accommodation avail of our specially discounted overnight rates for The Grand Central Hotel here.

If you need to contact us please use the following details, clearly stating the hotel you are referencing:

General Enquiries & Reservations – reservations@hastingshotels.com

Events & Weddings – emcgrath@hastingshotels.com

Telephone Number – 028 9047 1066