News

Hastings Hotels Appoints new Sales Manager

Hastings Hotels Appoints new Sales Manager

Hastings Hotels has announced that it has appointed a new Luxury Leisure Sales Manager for the group’s seven properties.

Eoin McGrath has 10 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and has worked for Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels for three years.

Speaking of his new role, Eoin McGrath said: “I will sell the luxury accommodation that we offer in Northern Ireland, working with the travel advisors to create the perfect itinerary for the North American and developing markets. Many of the advisors throughout the world have a client base worth $8m USD per year of travel, so it is a lucrative market to generate revenue. I will showcase the fabulous portfolio we have to offer, therefore when a client enquiry arrives with the travel advisor for Belfast or beyond, they know the perfect Hastings Hotel to send the clients to.

“I have attended many travel events in 2018 and I look forward to attending a greater variety in 2019 such as New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Istanbul, and the largest show of the year at Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas to showcase Northern Ireland as a new, up and coming and unique destination for international travel. I will continue to highlight Hastings Hotels as the best place to stay when visiting the region. The relationships I make with the travel advisors are created within only a few minutes of meeting – many of whom I have got to know as friends and stayed at their family home when travelling throughout the US,” Eoin concluded.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

The Travel Corporation Launches €1,000 Shopping Spree Agent Incentive

Michael FloodJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Great Value Travel Deals – 8th January 2019

Neil SteedmanJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

TUI Offers €300 Per Couple Off Some Winter and Summer Packages

Michael FloodJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Haven Holidays Early Booking Offer

Neil SteedmanJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Bedsonline Offers Extra 3% Commission Up to 17th January

Neil SteedmanJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Emirates Announces the Return of My Emirates Pass

Neil SteedmanJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Herb Kelleher, Founder of Southwest Airlines, Has Died

Michael FloodJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Malaysia Airlines Appoints New Regional Manager

Neil SteedmanJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Oroko Travel Launches 2019-2020 Brochure

Neil SteedmanJanuary 8, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland