Hastings Hotels Appoints new Sales Manager

Hastings Hotels has announced that it has appointed a new Luxury Leisure Sales Manager for the group’s seven properties.

Eoin McGrath has 10 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and has worked for Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels for three years.

Speaking of his new role, Eoin McGrath said: “I will sell the luxury accommodation that we offer in Northern Ireland, working with the travel advisors to create the perfect itinerary for the North American and developing markets. Many of the advisors throughout the world have a client base worth $8m USD per year of travel, so it is a lucrative market to generate revenue. I will showcase the fabulous portfolio we have to offer, therefore when a client enquiry arrives with the travel advisor for Belfast or beyond, they know the perfect Hastings Hotel to send the clients to.

“I have attended many travel events in 2018 and I look forward to attending a greater variety in 2019 such as New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Istanbul, and the largest show of the year at Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas to showcase Northern Ireland as a new, up and coming and unique destination for international travel. I will continue to highlight Hastings Hotels as the best place to stay when visiting the region. The relationships I make with the travel advisors are created within only a few minutes of meeting – many of whom I have got to know as friends and stayed at their family home when travelling throughout the US,” Eoin concluded.