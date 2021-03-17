News

Have Paper, Will Travel: Irish Yachtsman Plans Solo Round the World Trip Using Only Paper Charts

As we all wait to find out if we can travel abroad this summer, Limerick sailor Peter Lawless, 52, is set to embark on a solo trip around the world – and becoming the first sailor to do it using only paper charts.

Read the story here.

