Have You ‘Wondered’ What is the Cost of Living Near the Seven Wonders of the World?

Living near one of the seven Wonders of the World could add 566% more value to your home. On average the report found that the houses near the seven wonders could command £592,762 more on average than homes in the surrounding area.

However, it might be more affordable than you think, the new Lucrative Landmarks report by the mortgage experts at money.co.uk reveals properties neighbouring Rome’s Colosseum have just a 41% premium, with a three-bed setting you back £861,865 on average, compared to the average property in Rome at £613,402.

Ranked: Seven Wonders of the World Adding the Most Value to Houses

The Colosseum – 31

Great Wall of China – 30

Machu Picchu – 28

Christ the Redeemer – 26

Petra – 20

Chichen Itza – 17.5

Taj Mahal – 17

For a landmark location that won’t ‘ruin’ your budget, Chichen Itza in Mexico is one of the most affordable. A property in proximity to the ancient city would set you back just £41,527.

