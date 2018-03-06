News

Haven Easter Offers Unveiled by Irish Ferries

News likely to appeal to parents planning a family break away this Easter is the announcement by Irish Ferries of a number of ‘egg-cellent’ bargain packages at a selection of popular UK Haven Holiday resorts.

Three-night and seven-night breaks arriving Friday 30th March 2018 at the all-action parks of Hafan Y MorPresthaven SandsLakelandsCala GranQuay West or Kiln Park start from €550 and €848 respectively. A four-night break arriving Monday 2nd April 2018 is from €520.

Prices quoted are for up to six people, staying in a two-bedroom Deluxe holiday home, inclusive of return car ferry crossing.

Coupled with egg hunts and a host of Easter-themed activities, each park offers activities to suit all the family, including heated indoor pools, go karting, bike hire, ten-pin bowling, pitch & putt and tennis courts, among many others.

