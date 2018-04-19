Haven Spring Sale from Irish Ferries

Though spring has not yet fully sprung, Irish Ferries has unveiled details of a seasonal sale that sees savings up of to €329 available at a number of popular UK Haven Holiday resorts on bookings made before Monday 14th May 2018.

Typically, this means a night-night break, arriving Saturday 28th July and staying in a two-bedroom Deluxe holiday home at the all-action Welsh holiday park of Hafan Y Mor, can be enjoyed for €1,756 for up to six people, inclusive of return car ferry crossing.

Along with evening entertainment aimed at ensuring happy children mean happy parents, each park offers activities to suit all the family, including outdoor pools, heated indoor pools, go karting, bike hire, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts, among many others.