Hayes & Jarvis Arrives at Duke Street in Dublin

Introducing Hayes & Jarvis as Travelopia’s new brand at the Cliff Townhouse in Dublin, John Devereux said that the new innovation would be a positive addition to the Travelopia portfolio along with Al Fresco, American Holidays, Marco Polo, and My Planet, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Lesley Rollo, John Devereux and Sarah Locke, Hayes & Jarvis

With the rebranding of the premises at 18-19 Duke Street, Dublin 2, as Hayes & Jarvis and American Holidays, the first three weeks trading has been a great success as Irish consumers continue to buy into the long-haul holiday product.

Tom Sweeney, The Herald; Ray Scully, Hayes & Jarvis; and Jim Murty, Irish Daily Mail

Lesley Rollo, Managing Director, Hayes & Jarvis, who was visiting Dublin for the media launch, said: “Hayes & Jarvis have worldwide Destination Specialists who have expert knowledge of the product – and with 65 years of experience serving the UK market and more than 60 worldwide destinations on offer, we have a winning formula to support the Irish market.”

Rachel Beresford, Irish Daily Star; Adrienne Keogh, Hayes & Jarvis; and Jim Gallagher, Sunday World

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

