Headon Representation Organises Italian Roadshow

A four-venue Italian roadshow in October is being organised by Headon Representation on behalf of Discovery Puglia, Best Holidays in Italy, and the Italian National Tourist Board. Places are limited and will be given on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. Email Audrey Headon on headonaudrey@gmail.com.

The training sessions will take place on:

Tuesday 2nd October, Metropole Hotel, Cork

Wednesday 3rd October, Hotel Kilkenny, Kilkenny

Monday 15th October, Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe

Tuesday 16th October, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk

These training sessions are designed to increase sales to Italy by increasing agents’ knowledge of:

Puglia

Emila Romagna

Sicily

Campania

Tuscany

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Agents will also have the chance to talk with the experts during a relaxed meal after the training session.