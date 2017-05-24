‘The Heat is On’ as Cork Airport Gets Ready for Summer 2017

Summer sun continues to allure passengers from the South of Ireland with two million seats

Summer 2017 is set to be an exciting and monumental one for Munster’s favourite airport. As well as inaugural transatlantic flights, classic sun spots remain firm favourites with holidaymakers – the heat is certainly on for one of Cork Airport’s busiest summers to date.

Faro remains the top destination for those seeking more than just sun and cocktails, hosting some of the best examples of classic Iberian architecture and a cultivator of some of Portugal’s best seafood.

Mainland Spain and its neighbouring island paradises hold a fond place in Irish sun seekers’ hearts. Malaga offers pristine beaches and year-round sun, as well as some of Spain’s best shopping. The Balearic capital of Palma de Mallorca seamlessly brings the Gothic old world and a thriving night life together for an unforgettable experience.

Lanzarote remains Cork Airport’s most popular Canary Island destination, with visitors allured by the volcanic ruggedness and stunning beaches of the island.

Seats can be booked on www.aerlingus.com and www.ryanair.com