News

‘The Heat is On’ as Cork Airport Gets Ready for Summer 2017

‘The Heat is On’ as Cork Airport Gets Ready for Summer 2017

Summer sun continues to allure passengers from the South of Ireland with two million seats

Summer 2017 is set to be an exciting and monumental one for Munster’s favourite airport. As well as inaugural transatlantic flights, classic sun spots remain firm favourites with holidaymakers – the heat is certainly on for one of Cork Airport’s busiest summers to date.

Faro remains the top destination for those seeking more than just sun and cocktails, hosting some of the best examples of classic Iberian architecture and a cultivator of some of Portugal’s best seafood.

Mainland Spain and its neighbouring island paradises hold a fond place in Irish sun seekers’ hearts. Malaga offers pristine beaches and year-round sun, as well as some of Spain’s best shopping. The Balearic capital of Palma de Mallorca seamlessly brings the Gothic old world and a thriving night life together for an unforgettable experience.

Lanzarote remains Cork Airport’s most popular Canary Island destination, with visitors allured by the volcanic ruggedness and stunning beaches of the island.

Seats can be booked on www.aerlingus.com and www.ryanair.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Finnair In-Flight Menus 1

Finnair Celebrates Finland’s Centenary with New In-flight Menus

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
CLIA 2016 Year In Review

CLIA Official 2016 Global Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 1

Cork Airport’s First Direct Transatlantic Route – a Closer Look

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 2

Rising Waves Lead to Extension of Cork-Newquay Route

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 3

The Best of North America with WOW air

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 4

Be Blown Away in Chicago

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 6

Cork Airport Hosts International Aviation Conference

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Business Class

One Week Left to Enter Boston with Aer Lingus Competition

Neil SteedmanMay 23, 2017
Read More
Travelport Digital 1

Travelport Digital: Mobile Travel Engagement for Airlines, TMCs and OTAs

Neil SteedmanMay 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland