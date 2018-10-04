News

Heffernan’s Travel of Cork Has Travel Agent Licence Withdrawn

Cork-based Heffernan’s Shipping & Tourist Agency Ltd, trading as Heffernan’s Travel and Easy Travel, is unable to fulfil its obligations to its customers and yesterday, Wednesday 3rd October 2018, the Commission for Aviation Regulation withdrew its travel agent licence (number 0120).

In a statement, the CAR said: “The Commission operates a consumer protection scheme and, if you find you are out of pocket, you may be covered by this scheme. We are currently consulting with the travel agency to see how many passengers are affected.

You are covered by the consumer protection scheme if you purchased a package from Heffernan’s Shipping & Tourist Agency Ltd (trading as Heffernan’s Travel and Easy Travel) and this package includes travel that commences in Ireland. You are also covered if you bought travel (alone) commencing in Ireland.

“Unfortunately, no other customers are covered by the scheme. If you are one of these customers, we advise you to look at the charge back policy of your credit/debit card provider and/or any holiday insurance you may have in place.”

