Helen and Joanna Win Boyzone Tickets with Turkish Airlines

The winners of two Boyzone tickets each with Turkish Airlines are Helen O’Flaherty, World Travel Centre, and Joanna Gomez, Travel Focus. They will attend the concert on Thursday with access to the VIP lounge in the 3 Arena.

Turkish Airlines ran a staff incentive for any agent that issued a ticket with Turkish Airlines from 11th December until 18th January (with the departure period having to be from 20th December until 1st June 2019.