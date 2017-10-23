News

Hello TUI, Goodbye Falcon: It’s Party Time!

Hello TUI, Goodbye Falcon: It’s Party Time!

TUI certainly knows how to throw a party for the travel trade, as the company demonstrated in Club 22 to celebrate the rebranding of all their products in the Irish market.

Falcon and Thomson Holidays officially became TUI after an intensive month-long name change campaign. TUI has also launched a major multi-media campaign advising consumers of the re-branding.

With the strapline ‘We cross the T’s, dot the I’s and put ‘U’ in the middle’, it’s all about putting customers at the heart of the holiday experience, from start to finish. Belinda Vazquez, TUI Head of Ireland, said: “Customers have always been at the heart of everything we do and as TUI we will offer more customer choice than ever before. More choice of destination, more choice of hotel, more choice of cruise ship and more choice of when and how to travel. We can do this by harnessing a wealth of expertise from across the globe and it is our ambition to innovate the market, inspire our customers and design the flexible, customised, personalised travel experiences holiday makers are increasingly demanding.”

It was great to see the founding directors of the original Falcon brand in attendance.

The TUI two- Antionette Young and Charlotte Brenner.

The TUI two: Antoinette Young and Charlotte Brenner

IMG_3595

The Skytours taem at the TUI launch were Rebecca Kinsella,Ken Masterson,Fiona Kelly, and Tatiana Suhanova.

Skytours: Rebecca Kinsella, Ken Masterson, Fiona Kelly, and Tatiana Soukhanova

Darach Culligan,Travel World meets the ladies from TUI,Orla Connolly,Karen Doak,Stacy Anderson,Caroline Coughlan and Stephanie O'Grady.

Darach Culligan, Travelworld, meets the ladies from TUI: Orla Connolly, Karen Doak, Stacy Anderson, Caroline Coughlan, and Stephanie O’Grady

Aida Skirmantait,TUI:Suzanne Mulligan,TUI:Tara Povey and Elaine Statter,TUI.

Aida Skirmantait, Suzanne Mulligan, Tara Povey, and Elaine Statter, all with TUI

John Spollen ,Cassidy travel and Kathryn MacDonnell,Spanish TB.

John Spollen, Cassidy Travel, and Kathryn MacDonnell, Spanish Tourist Board

David O'Hagan,Donabate Travel:Ciara Masters,Budget Travel and Dave Smith,TUI.

David O’Hagan, Donabate Travel; Ciara Masters, Budget Travel; and Dave Smith, TUI

Susan Jackson,Smarts Communicate:Kerry McKittrick,Sunday World and Seona McGrath.

Susan Jackson, Smarts Communicate; Kerry McKittrick, Sunday World; and Seona McGrath

John Cassidy links up with the founding directors of Falacon,Gabrielle Malone,Freddie O'Neill,Christine Donnelly and Bill Smith.

John Spollen links up with the founding directors of Falcon: Gabrielle Malone, Freddie O’Neill, Christine Donnelly, and Bill Smith

Pat Dawson,Carol Anne O'Neill,Declan Power and Kathryn MacDonnell.

Pat Dawson, Carol Anne O’Neill, Declan Power, and Kathryn MacDonnell

Ray Scully and John Deveraux both with SHGI.

Ray Scully and John Devereux, both with SHGI

Phillip Duffy,:Bernie Groarke,Arjana Bogdanovic, Pam McGuinees and Plamen Stanley all with TUI.

Phillip Duffy, Bernie Groarke, Arjana Bogdanovic, Pam McGuiness, and Plamen Stanley, all with TUI

The band in action.

The band in action

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

20171018_111238_resized_1

James Fleming is September ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Winner

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Turkish Airlines Looks for a Corporate Sales Representative

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More
German NTO Writers Award Winners

German NTO Announces Winners of Travel Writers Awards

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 24th October 2017

Sarah SlatteryOctober 23, 2017
Read More
B20171020a - Beermap

Lufthansa Launches Online European Beer Map

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More
IMG_4378

Northern Ireland TB Unveils Plans for 2018

Ian BloomfieldOctober 23, 2017
Read More
pic 1 - IRELAND VOTED BEST DESTINATION IN THE WORLD AT GROUP LEISURE AWARDS 2017

Ireland Voted Best Destination in World at Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2017

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More
WTM ITALY

Food and Wine Tourism in Italy at WTM London

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More
Free repro - please credit Paul Sherwood Hospitality Ireland, National Hospitality Awards, held at the InterContinental Hotel, Dublin. October 2017 Pictured - Nicky Logue, General Manager of the InterContinental Hotel, Dublin – Best Business Hotel Award, overall winner, and Best hotel Group MHL Hotel Collection, overall winner

InterContinental Dublin is Business Hotel of the Year

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland