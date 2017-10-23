Hello TUI, Goodbye Falcon: It’s Party Time!

TUI certainly knows how to throw a party for the travel trade, as the company demonstrated in Club 22 to celebrate the rebranding of all their products in the Irish market.

Falcon and Thomson Holidays officially became TUI after an intensive month-long name change campaign. TUI has also launched a major multi-media campaign advising consumers of the re-branding.

With the strapline ‘We cross the T’s, dot the I’s and put ‘U’ in the middle’, it’s all about putting customers at the heart of the holiday experience, from start to finish. Belinda Vazquez, TUI Head of Ireland, said: “Customers have always been at the heart of everything we do and as TUI we will offer more customer choice than ever before. More choice of destination, more choice of hotel, more choice of cruise ship and more choice of when and how to travel. We can do this by harnessing a wealth of expertise from across the globe and it is our ambition to innovate the market, inspire our customers and design the flexible, customised, personalised travel experiences holiday makers are increasingly demanding.”

It was great to see the founding directors of the original Falcon brand in attendance.