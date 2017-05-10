Helsinki: Just 40 Minutes Connection Time

Helsinki Airport is one of the most efficient airports in the world. At Helsinki, all gates are located in one terminal building, along the same short walkway. This means you can be confident that you will reach your connecting flight fast and hassle-free. Changing aircraft takes just 40 minutes!

The gate number of your connecting flight will be displayed on the airport monitors, but you can also ask at the Transfer Service Desks for further assistance which are located near gates 16, 25 and 31.

Map of the airport: www.finnair.com/ie/gb/information-services#&gid=1&pid=1

Video of smooth transfer at Helsinki Airport: www.finnair.com/ie/gb/information-services/at-the-airport/finnair-ticket-office-and-transfer-service-desks