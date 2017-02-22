Hertz and Air France Launch New Car Rental Products and Services for Passengers

Hertz Global Holdings has announced that Hertz, Thrifty and Firefly will serve as Air France’s exclusive car rental providers for four years, following the renewal of the 28-year partnership between Hertz and Air France–KLM Group. Hertz has also launched a specialised website to provide Air France passengers with added convenience when booking a vehicle with the three brands.

In addition, the three brands will become the exclusive car rental providers of the Air France-KLM Group’s regional airline HOP! until the end of 2020. The expanded agreement results in enhanced benefits for both airlines’ passengers, including discounts of up to 15% on basic car rental and exclusive products.

Air France passengers will also have easy access to a broad range of car rental vehicles from around the world through a newly launched, specially-designed Hertz, Thrifty and Firefly website and via the Air France mobile website and app. The Hertz Corporation’s multi-brand presence on the Air France mobile website and app enables customers to book their flight and car rental at the same time and benefit from an extensive choice of vehicles and products at exclusive rates.

Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said: “Hertz and Air France have enjoyed a successful partnership for the past 28 years, helping to drive the constant evolution in seamless ‘fly drive’ services to customers. Today, we are able to offer innovative car rental solutions and specific products to all Air France customers, improving their overall travel experience.

“Our enhanced agreement with Air France and our new partnership with HOP! will result in added benefits tailored specially for both carriers’ passengers, who will also receive fantastic Hertz, Thrifty and Firefly discounts and privileges.”

Patrick Alexandre, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Sales & Alliances, Air France-KLM, said: “The signing of this exclusive agreement with The Hertz Corporation reaffirms the commitment of Air France and HOP! to their customers: offering a high-quality travel proposition. This travel proposition encompasses a number of complementary elements, accessible throughout our network. One of these key elements is the diversified car rental service we offer our customers through Hertz, Thrifty and Firefly. With an extensive fleet and a truly global network, The Hertz Corporation’s brands are a great option for our customers, who will be able to continue to enjoy exclusive car rental products and discounts for another four years.”

As part of the enhanced agreement, Air France passengers will enjoy up to 15% discount on Hertz basic car rental and up to 10% discount on Thrifty and Firefly basic car rental, worldwide.

Additionally, Hertz and Thrifty are launching the following dedicated car rental products to cater for Air France and HOP! passengers’ specific car rental needs*:

No Stress: Hertz car rental with fixed prices all year round, SuperCover (excess waiver), free additional driver and unlimited mileage.

Youth: Elimination of the young renter surcharge for drivers between 19 and 23 years old, renting with Hertz inFrance.

Family: 15% discount on basic Thrifty car rental, 50% discount on child seats and free additional driver.

Flying Blue members can earn 100 additional Miles every time they rent with Hertz through Air France’s website. In addition, Flying Blue Elite members will benefit from Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty programme tier matching, enjoying extra car rental benefits worldwide.

Air France’s La Premiere passengers will be specially met and greeted at the airport arrivals lounge by a Hertz customer service representative and escorted to their rental vehicle at Charles de Gaulle (Paris) and at Schiphol Airport (Amsterdam).

*Specific terms and conditions of the discounts and bespoke car rental products are available from www.hertz.com/airfrancepartnership.