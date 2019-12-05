Hertz and Air France Launch Hertz DriveU Airport Transfer Service

Hertz International and Air France are now offering passengers a new transfer service with private driver, Hertz DriveU, at more than 300 airports globally. The transportation to and from the airport is arranged ahead of their flight.

Hertz DriveU is the latest addition to Hertz’s broad selection of innovative travel solutions, designed to meet all customer transportation needs. Seamlessly integrated into Air France’s customer journey, the service offers a fully reliable and convenient alternative to taxis and other transportation means.

Vincent Gillet, Vice President Marketing, Hertz International, said: “Hertz, which pioneered ‘Fly/Drive’ in 1932, and Air France have been offering passengers a seamless union of top air and ground transportation for more than 30 years. Hertz DriveU is yet another innovative addition to the unique selection of Hertz products and services that Air France passengers can easily access from the airline’s website before, during or after the reservation of their flight.”

Soline de Montrémy, Senior Vice President Global Sales and Commercial Partnerships, Air France, added: “Our aim is to provide our customers with a trip that is as stress-free as possible. By offering the new transfer service with private driver our customers can relax for the rest of their trip, as they know someone is waiting for them. I am delighted with Hertz DriveU, which allows us to offer a high-quality customer experience, both on the ground and on board.”

Easy to Book

Air France customers and Flying Blue members travelling onboard partner airlines’ flights can easily pre-book Hertz DriveU from airfrance.hertzdriveu.com up to three hours before the transfer, with the peace of mind that the price they see is the final price they pay (with no unexpected costs). They will then receive an email confirming the booking, and a text message just before pick-up with the driver’s full details, including contact numbers, pick-up location and vehicle information.

Hertz DriveU vehicles are grouped under Standard, Premium, Luxury, Green and Van categories for customers to choose the option that best suits their needs in more than 300 airports across 70 countries.

For airport pickups, a Hertz DriveU professional driver, equipped with a digital board displaying the passenger’s name, will be waiting at arrivals up to 90 minutes, depending on the vehicle’s category at no extra cost. As part of the service, the customer’s flight is tracked at all times to ensure that the driver is at the airport when the customer arrives, even if there has been a last-minute change.

Customers can also cancel the service for free up to one hour before the booked pickup time.

In addition, members of the Flying Blue loyalty programme using Hertz DriveU will earn three Miles per dollar, euro or pound spent.

La Première

Air France customers travelling in La Première – the company’s most exclusive cabin – can currently enjoy complimentary Hertz DriveU transfers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with more airports to come.

Each Air France La Première guest receives a personalised welcome throughout his/her journey, starting with a Hertz DriveU transfer with a private driver. La Première customers travelling with Hertz DriveU to Paris-Charles de Gaulle will be greeted by a porter who will accompany them to La Première Lounge, where they can relax or enjoy fine dining by Alain Ducasse. Then, customers will be ready for their stress-free boarding at their convenience, before their tailor-made flight in their La Première cabin.

The service can be booked via a dedicated telephone number for La Première customers, up to 24 hours before the transfer.