Hertz and Hendrick Motorsports Introduce Exclusive High-Performance Camaros to Rent

Accelerating its partnership with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, Hertz has introduced a new ‘pace car’ by making a limited-edition custom 2020 Camaro ZL1 and 2020 Camaro SS available to reserve for rent in the USA beginning mid-October 2019.

Auto racing fans and car enthusiasts can rev up their ride with a Camaro fashioned in the signature Hertz yellow and black colour scheme with custom wheels, interior badging and full performance upgrades outfitted by NASCAR’s most successful team. Throughout autumn 2019, only 224 custom Camaros will roll into Hertz airport locations in select US cities, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Ft. Myers, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Tampa.

“We are delighted to partner with Hendrick Motorsports to unveil our limited-edition 2020 Camaros,” said Jayesh Patel, Senior Vice President, Hertz. “Both vehicles provide a powerful and exhilarating driving experience that we can’t wait to share with our customers. We have a rich history of providing custom high-performance vehicles for rent, and we are thrilled to build on that legacy with this latest collaboration with Hendrick Motorsports.”

The 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 will be outfitted with a 6.2L V8 engine and 750 horsepower, with features including a larger Callaway Supercharger; custom Hertz wheels; custom Hertz lighted door sill plates; embroidered headrests with Hertz-sponsored Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron’s signature and the No. 24 team logo; Hertz fender badges; and a Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports plaque denoting the individual numbering of the 24 custom Camaros.

Equipped with 480 horsepower and a 6.2L V8 engine, the 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro SS is optimised with 20” satin black wheels; a Performance Upgrade Package inclusive of a Chevrolet Cold Air Intake and Chevrolet Cat-back Dual Exhaust Upgrade System; custom exterior graphics package; strut tower bar with Hendrick Motorsports branding; custom Hertz lighted door sill plates; embroidered headrests with the No. 24 team logo and William Byron’s signature; Hertz fender badges; and a Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports plaque denoting the individual numbering of the 200 custom Camaros.

To learn more and reserve the 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 and 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro SS, visit Hertz.com/CustomCamaro