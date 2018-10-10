News

Hertz Announces New Chief Operations Officer for International Division

Hertz Global Holdings has announced that Tracy Gehlan has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer for Hertz International. Reporting to Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, Tracy is based at the car rental company’s international headquarters near London, UK.

Tracy Gehlan, Chief Operations Officer, Hertz International

In this newly created position Tracy has assumed overall responsibility for delivering sustained growth, efficiency and ‘best in class’ customer service across the company’s wholly owned operations in Europe and Asia Pacific.

She brings 23 years of operating expertise in a fast-moving retail environment from her leadership roles, including with Smashburger Master, Burger King Corporation and The Restaurant Group.

Previously, as Managing Director and Chief Executive of Smashburger UK, Tracy led the entry of the US Smashburger fast food hamburger chain into the UK market and developed the company’s plans to expand across Europe. In her 11-year career with Burger King, she most recently served five years as Chief Operations Officer, EMEA, where she optimised the business across the region’s franchised and wholly owned restaurants throughout 42 countries.

Prior to joining Burger King, Tracy served in operational management positions over a nine-year period at The Restaurant Group. She has also held a non-executive directorship with the British Retail Consortium as Board Member, Scottish Retail Consortium (2008-2011).

Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said: “Tracy has an outstanding track record of operational excellence, team leadership, top talent development, and business management and growth. Her sincere passion for customers and employees, along with her exceptional depth of operating expertise, will be a tremendous asset to our company.”

