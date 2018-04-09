Hertz Asia Launches Hertz Chauffeur Website

Hertz Global Holdings has announced that Hertz Asia has launched a Hertz Chauffeur website to make it easier for customers, including travel agents, to book chauffeur services for a full day or half day and airport or city transfers.

Hertz Chauffeur is now available from www.hertzchauffeur.com for bookings in Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand. To celebrate the launch, customers booking online between now and 30th June 2018 can enjoy discounted rates when they quote PC# 204306 under ‘PC Code’.

Eoin MacNeill, Vice President, Hertz Asia Pacific, said: “The launch of the Hertz Chauffeur website for travellers visiting Asia strengthens Hertz’s comprehensive range of transport solutions, to suit the evolving needs of all our customers.

“We see Hertz Chauffeur benefitting corporate and leisure travellers seeking the comfort and ease of a personal chauffeur. The service will especially appeal to customers who, due to local legislation, are not permitted to drive in China, and those who simply want to enjoy extra peace of mind when traveling to any of the countries where the service is available.”

The new website allows customers to book a vehicle with a driver in four simple steps, receive email confirmation with booking details, and easily create, manage and edit their own itineraries. In addition, it applies discount codes instantly, including corporate discounts where there is a Hertz Chauffeur Drive agreement in place.

Further benefits of Hertz Chauffeur include:

Broad range of latest model vehicles from full-size sedans, spacious people movers to luxury limousines

Professional, English-speaking drivers

Meet and greet feature for customers to be welcomed by a driver on arrival at the designated airport or pick-up point

Driver’s details, including phone number and emergency hotline, sent to the customer via email prior to the flight arrival

Customers can view a Hertz Chauffeur online booking tutorial via this link: www.hertzasia.com/CD_website_tutorial.mp4

More information and the terms and conditions of the service available from: www.hertz.com/rentacar/rental-car-deals/asia-chauffeur.