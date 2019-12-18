Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty: Three Great Value Brands, Endless Possibilities

As the end of 2019 approaches we can reflect on what has been an amazing year for Hertz Ireland within the Irish travel trade. Our focus has primarily been on training and ensuring that travel agents and our mutual customers are happy and comfortable with all aspects of car hire.

Our superb win at the 2019 ITTN Awards as Best Car Rental Company has confirmed that our hard work is continuing to pay off and has underlined our commitment to the trade to provide great customer service through our locally based team in Wexford. The relationship in place between Hertz Ireland and the Irish travel trade is one centred on continued support. It is due to this dependable affiliation that Hertz Ireland is in such a privileged position whereby they have and will continue to support the travel trade and ITTN, without ever compromising our high standards.

In 2020 we aim to continue promoting car hire as a welcome addition to any holiday or business trip as we introduce our sister brands Dollar and Thrifty. Dollar and Thrifty will provide additional vehicle options for our customers and continue to provide great value for money, combined with the same premium service that you are used to with Hertz.

Our agent-specific booking portal, https://hertz-gsa.ie, makes it easier for travel agents to make a car hire reservation in a few simple steps. It also provides detailed information on rate inclusions and aims to help the agent understand the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty car hire process, therefore allowing the agent to pass relative information on to their business and leisure customers with confidence.

We have some exciting promotions and initiatives planned for the year ahead for agents that will begin in January – so keep an eye on the ITTN monthly online eFeatures for more information.

Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas and prosperous New Year from all at Hertz Ireland.