News

Hertz Enters Global Partnership with Eurowings

Hertz Enters Global Partnership with Eurowings

Hertz Europe Ltd, part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, has signed a global partnership agreement with Eurowings, a Lufthansa subsidiary, and its frequent flyer programme Boomerang Club. Hertz and Thrifty rentals are now available to Eurowings’ customers from the Eurowings.com website, resulting in added convenience, car rental choice and special rates and benefits worldwide.

Following the new partnership, Eurowings passengers will enjoy attractive offers and a broad choice of car rental options from Hertz and Thrifty, while accessing bespoke promotions and benefits. In addition, members of Boomerang Club will be able to earn a minimum of 500 Miles on their Hertz rentals and 250 Miles on their Thrifty rentals.

Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said: “We are delighted to partner with a fast-growing, recognised company, such as Eurowings. With Hertz and Thrifty available from Eurowings.com, the airlines’ leisure and corporate customers will be able to find a broad range of car rental options and products suitable to their budgets and needs. We are looking forward to start providing Eurowings passengers with a best-in-class car rental experience and great value for money.”

Oliver Wagner, General Manager, Eurowings, said: “No other airline in Europe is currently growing faster than Eurowings. Our aim is not only to sell our customers flights from A to B but also to provide them with additional services and guidance along the entire travel chain. We are pleased that in Hertz we have found a partner who will offer our customers top quality at fair prices.

“This new partnership means that we can now offer an even larger range of rental cars. As a result we can satisfy every price requirement and give our customer the best travel experience from take-off to final destination.”

In addition to discounted rates and special promotions, Eurowings customers renting with Hertz will be able to access standard benefits such as online check-in, to save time at the counter; the possibility to choose the car that better suits them from a designated slot, with Ultimate Choice (only available in the USA); and a wide selection of extras for added peace of mind – including Hertz Connect, a portable device that provides extra connectivity, unlimited calls and fully comprehensive destination guides, among other services (available at selected European locations).

To mark the start of the partnership, one of Eurowings’ aircraft will soon feature Hertz branding on its exterior.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates New B777-200LR Business Class

Emirates Unveils More Spacious Business Class Seats on B777 Aircraft

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

World Travel Centre Seeks Operations Manager

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
WTM London 2017

WTM London Announces New  Exhibiting Area for Marketing and PR Professionals

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
WestJet eNews 3 Story 2 Featured Image

Ed Sims Takes Over at WestJet as Gregg Saretsky Takes Off

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
B737 Max 8

Air Canada Switches to Premium Economy on B737 MAX 8

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2018
Read More
NO REPRO FEE 14/03/2018 New Aer Lingus uniform. Internationally renowned Irish fashion designer Louise Kennedy was today announced as the designer of the new Aer Lingus uniform. Aer Lingus, Ireland’s only 4 Star airline, revealed its plans to redesign the airline’s famous teal uniform after 20 years. The new uniform design led by Louise Kennedy will launch in Spring 2019 and will be worn by all ground agents and cabin crew. Pictured at the announcement with archived Aer Lingus uniforms was fashion designer Louise Kennedy. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Aer Lingus to Redesign Uniforms with Louise Kennedy

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2018
Read More
Aghadoe Heights Hotel Green

Aghadoe Heights Goes Green for St Patrick’s Day

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2018
Read More
Cork Airport eNews September 2017 Story 6

Vote Online Today for New Eurowings Route to Cork

Neil SteedmanMarch 13, 2018
Read More
Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival

Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland