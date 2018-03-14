Hertz Enters Global Partnership with Eurowings

Hertz Europe Ltd, part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, has signed a global partnership agreement with Eurowings, a Lufthansa subsidiary, and its frequent flyer programme Boomerang Club. Hertz and Thrifty rentals are now available to Eurowings’ customers from the Eurowings.com website, resulting in added convenience, car rental choice and special rates and benefits worldwide.

Following the new partnership, Eurowings passengers will enjoy attractive offers and a broad choice of car rental options from Hertz and Thrifty, while accessing bespoke promotions and benefits. In addition, members of Boomerang Club will be able to earn a minimum of 500 Miles on their Hertz rentals and 250 Miles on their Thrifty rentals.

Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said: “We are delighted to partner with a fast-growing, recognised company, such as Eurowings. With Hertz and Thrifty available from Eurowings.com, the airlines’ leisure and corporate customers will be able to find a broad range of car rental options and products suitable to their budgets and needs. We are looking forward to start providing Eurowings passengers with a best-in-class car rental experience and great value for money.”

Oliver Wagner, General Manager, Eurowings, said: “No other airline in Europe is currently growing faster than Eurowings. Our aim is not only to sell our customers flights from A to B but also to provide them with additional services and guidance along the entire travel chain. We are pleased that in Hertz we have found a partner who will offer our customers top quality at fair prices.

“This new partnership means that we can now offer an even larger range of rental cars. As a result we can satisfy every price requirement and give our customer the best travel experience from take-off to final destination.”

In addition to discounted rates and special promotions, Eurowings customers renting with Hertz will be able to access standard benefits such as online check-in, to save time at the counter; the possibility to choose the car that better suits them from a designated slot, with Ultimate Choice (only available in the USA); and a wide selection of extras for added peace of mind – including Hertz Connect, a portable device that provides extra connectivity, unlimited calls and fully comprehensive destination guides, among other services (available at selected European locations).

To mark the start of the partnership, one of Eurowings’ aircraft will soon feature Hertz branding on its exterior.