Hertz – Here to Get You There

In 1918, the founder of Hertz, Walter L. Jacobs, opened a car rental business in Chicago, USA, that later expanded to became the first global car rental company. Hertz has been reinventing the car rental industry ever since, making customers’ journeys seamless with a wide fleet selection as well as innovative products, technology and high levels of service.

Sean Boland, Commercial Director, Hertz Ireland, said: “Today, over 100 years later, our vision is to continue delivering smart and sustainable mobility solutions at work, in the community and on the road.

“The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 locations throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“Additionally, the Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

“The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognised in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi, and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition.

“Joining Gold, our award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty programme, members can now cancel their rental up to two days ahead of pick-up without incurring any charge. Other programme perks include: ability to skip the counter in more than 50 airport branches worldwide, additional driver at no extra cost, 25% discount on child seats, and reward points earned on every journey.

“With the most modern diverse fleet owned and operated by Hertz, you can be guaranteed that customer service is all encompassing and delivers peace of mind for all your rental needs.

“Employing over 1,200 people in Ireland in rental operations and our Service Centre, Hertz continues to support the travel trade and all our valued customers wherever they travel.

“It all started with 12 Model T Fords and a dream. Hertz – here to get you there.”

Visit www.hertz.com