Hertz Italy Boosts Premium Fleet with Maserati Models

Hertz Europe Ltd, part of Hertz Global Holdings, has announced that Hertz Italy has added highly sought after Maserati vehicles to its ‘Selezione Italia’ (Italian Collection). Having a 100% Italian DNA, Selezione Italia now features the Maserati Quattroporte, Maserati Ghibli and Maserati Levante – and thanks to a special arrangement with Maserati, throughout the month of June only Hertz customers will be able to rent one of these iconic vehicles.

Customers will experience pure driving luxury topped with a high-end, personalised welcome service. The Maseratis are available for one year at selected Hertz locations in Rome, Milan, Venice, Florence and Olbia.

Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said: “With the Maserati brand belonging in Europe’s automotive heritage, the Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante are an exceptionally strong addition to our high-end car hire offering. Our customers renting in Italy will now benefit from Maserati’s exhilarating performance and impressive efficiency, as well as from a bespoke welcome service, adding up to a truly classy ‘Italian style’ motoring experience.”

The very first luxury, sport sedan ever, the Maserati Quattroporte has been in the Italian market since 1963. It features stylish interior and exterior lines, combining the highest performance with sedan comfort for Hertz customers to cruise through the Italian scenic roads in style.

Sports cars enthusiasts renting with Hertz can experience Maserati’s performance and class behind the wheel of the Ghibli, a sedan with a strong sport imprint that offers excellent dynamic qualities and exudes Italian elegance.

Finally, the Maserati Levante, the first SUV created by the Italian vehicle manufacturer, has impressive efficiency, a comfortable interior and a muscular exterior – ideal for family trips to Italy’s finest coastlines.

The Maserati models available for rent in Italy can be booked online from www.hertz.com, www.hertz.it or any other Hertz country website. Age restrictions apply and two credit cards are required for booking.

Hertz Italy’s Selezione Italia is a range of iconic cars that are part of the automotive Italian tradition. The collection’s vehicles are backed by the Hertz ‘make and model guarantee’, which ensures that customers can reserve and drive away in the specific model they choose. Additionally, as part of Selezione Italia’s ‘Benvenuto (Welcome) Service’, customers choosing this range benefit from expedited and personalised service, dedicated staff, courtesy calls during the rental, Touring Club Italiano sightseeing suggestions, and other exclusive perks.

Selezione Italia models include: