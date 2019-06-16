News

Hertz Launches My Hertz Weekend Car Rental Subscription Service in Italy

Hertz has unveiled My Hertz Weekend, a flexible monthly car subscription service that gives customers access to a car every weekend. The new service, launched in three Italian cities, allows Hertz customers to choose between three sizes of car – small, medium or large – knowing that they can use a vehicle in the selected category every weekend of the month. Hertz plans to expand the offering to other locations in Italy and Europe.

Customers can currently subscribe to My Hertz Weekend in Milan, Turin or Bologna, giving them access to their chosen size of car – with unlimited mileage and a free additional driver included. Prices start from €195 per month.

To use the service, subscribers choose a Hertz pick-up point from a list of participating locations across the city in which they subscribe. This then becomes their ‘base’ Hertz location where the car will be available at their disposal – without having to confirm use on a specific weekend.

My Hertz Weekend gives subscribers flexible collection times, with the ability to pick up their chosen size of car between 14.00 on Thursday and 06.00 on Sunday, returning it by 12.00 on the following Monday at the same Hertz outlet chosen as their base.

Tracy Gehlan, Senior Vice President, Hertz Europe, said: “My Hertz Weekend is a flexible product that breaks free from the classic rental formulas and is a genuine alternative to car sharing and long-term rental.”

My Hertz Weekend comes as Hertz launches Hertz My Car, its first subscription service in the USA.

